Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Douglas County
13
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Wright County, Chisago County, Nicollet County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Scott County, Anoka County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Todd County, Stevens County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Pope County, Swift County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Steele County, Washington County, Ramsey County, Dakota County, Waseca County, Rice County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Pine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Kanabec County, Meeker County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Kandiyohi County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County

MN weather: No travel advised on highways in west central Minnesota

By
Published  November 25, 2025 6:19pm CST
Travel
FOX 9
Rain turns to snow as wind remains a factor

FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard offers the latest details on Tuesday evening as rain turning to snow will mix with strong winds to make tough travel conditions for many into Wednesday.

The Brief

    • The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has issued a no travel advisory for west central Minnesota due to poor driving conditions.
    • This advisory includes all state and federal highways across west central Minnesota.
    • The area has received the brunt of the snow as it continues into the evening.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - A no travel advisory has been issued in west central Minnesota due to snowy driving conditions in the area

No travel advisory in west central MN 

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) issued the no travel advisory Tuesday evening. The advisory means there should be no travel on all state or federal highways in the area. 

The advisory included Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Osakis and Highway 10 from Moorhead to Wadena, MnDOT said. 

Drivers are advised not to travel until weather conditions improve. 

For updates on travel conditions, click here. 

Blowing snow and low visibility led to the no travel advisory. 

The backstory:

A winter storm warning is in place across Minnesota, including the west central part of the state. There is a blizzard warning in a small part of the western part of the state. 

West central Minnesota is expected to accumulate 3 to 6 inches of snow or more and the storm moves east overnight. 

The snow is expected to leave the state around 6 a.m. Wednesday. 

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm warning for Twin Cities, blizzard warning for western MN

