MN weather: No travel advised on highways in west central Minnesota

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has issued a no travel advisory for west central Minnesota due to poor driving conditions. This advisory includes all state and federal highways across west central Minnesota. The area has received the brunt of the snow as it continues into the evening.



A no travel advisory has been issued in west central Minnesota due to snowy driving conditions in the area.

No travel advisory in west central MN

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) issued the no travel advisory Tuesday evening. The advisory means there should be no travel on all state or federal highways in the area.

The advisory included Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Osakis and Highway 10 from Moorhead to Wadena, MnDOT said.

Drivers are advised not to travel until weather conditions improve.

For updates on travel conditions, click here.

Blowing snow and low visibility led to the no travel advisory.

The backstory:

A winter storm warning is in place across Minnesota, including the west central part of the state. There is a blizzard warning in a small part of the western part of the state.

West central Minnesota is expected to accumulate 3 to 6 inches of snow or more and the storm moves east overnight.

The snow is expected to leave the state around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

