MN weather: Snow totals so far from Tuesday-Wednesday’s storm

The first snowstorm of the season has led to several inches of accumulation in parts of Minnesota, with more snow continuing to fall Wednesday morning. Here’s how much snow we’ve picked up so far.

Minnesota snow totals

By the numbers:

Here are some snow totals from Tuesday–Wednesday’s storm, so far:

Moose Lake: 8.3 inches

Brainerd: 7.3 inches

Baxter: 7.0 inches

Rothsay: 7.0 inches

Ashby: 6.5 inches

Winter, Wisconsin: 6.5 inches

Hackensack: 6.5 inches

Ottertail: 6.5 inches

Pelican Rapids: 6.3 inches

Chokio: 6 inches

Hayward, Wisconsin: 5.5 inches

Garfield: 5 inches

St. Cloud 4.8 inches

Pillager: 4 inches

MSP Airport: 3.1 inches

Chanhassen: 2.5 inches

Monticello: 2 inches

Preliminary snow totals on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. (FOX 9)

Snow wrapping up Wednesday morning

What's next:

A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. There will be a bit more snow falling this morning, until about 7 or 8 a.m. But blustery conditions remain for much of the day. Find the latest weather alerts here.

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin could see 5 to 8 plus inches of accumulation.

The Twin Cities metro will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, while the northern metro could squeeze out a bit more. Parts of southern Minnesota might get 1–2 inches of snow.