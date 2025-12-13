Richfield police: Woman fatally shot, man arrested after driving victim to hospital following pursuit

The Brief A woman is dead and a man was arrested at a hospital after a brief police pursuit. Police initially responded to a report of a man "dragging a dead body" out of an apartment and into a vehicle. The victim is described as a 23-year-old woman.



Richfield police responded to reports of a man "dragging a dead body" out of an apartment and loading it into a vehicle before a brief pursuit led to the suspect being arrested at a hospital.

Richfield fatal shooting

Big picture view:

Officers got a report at about 3:12 a.m. on Friday about a man "dragging a body" out of an apartment and into a vehicle in the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.

Police then saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Richfield Police Department.

This led to a "brief pursuit" when the vehicle did not pull over. Police say the vehicle then stopped at a hospital in Edina, where the man driving the vehicle then stepped out. He was then arrested.

An unconscious 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was found in the vehicle backseat. She later died from her injuries.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.