Richfield police: Woman fatally shot, man arrested after driving victim to hospital following pursuit
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Richfield police responded to reports of a man "dragging a dead body" out of an apartment and loading it into a vehicle before a brief pursuit led to the suspect being arrested at a hospital.
Richfield fatal shooting
Big picture view:
Officers got a report at about 3:12 a.m. on Friday about a man "dragging a body" out of an apartment and into a vehicle in the 7600 block of Knox Avenue South.
Police then saw the suspect vehicle leaving the area and tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Richfield Police Department.
This led to a "brief pursuit" when the vehicle did not pull over. Police say the vehicle then stopped at a hospital in Edina, where the man driving the vehicle then stepped out. He was then arrested.
An unconscious 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was found in the vehicle backseat. She later died from her injuries.
Police say the incident is still being investigated.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Richfield Police Department.