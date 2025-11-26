LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota snowstorm causing slippery road conditions; some schools closed

The Brief A winter storm warning is in effect for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, until 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The first snowstorm of the season has forced some schools to close or have delayed starts. Find live updates on the weather conditions below.



The first snowstorm of the season has led to some slippery conditions on Minnesota roadways and forced some schools to close the day before Thanksgiving.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. Find the latest weather alerts here.

RELATED: List of Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings for Nov. 26, 2025

Find live updates on the weather conditions below, and watch FOX 9 live in the player above.

2:30 a.m. - Tough travel across much of Minnesota

The plows are out, but there are slick spots on Twin Cities roadways, especially on side roads. Tough travel is expected through the morning commute.

MnDOT is listing roadways in the Twin Cities as having snow or slush on the roadways, while just north of the metro into northern Minnesota, most roads are covered in snow. You can check the latest road conditions here.

There will be a bit more snow falling this morning, until about 7 or 8 a.m. But blustery conditions remain for much of the day, which could cause blowing snow.

1:30 a.m. - Snow covered roads across much of Minnesota

A MnDOT plow camera in St. Francis at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Roads across much of the northern part of Minnesota are covered in snow as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to MnDOT's 511 map. Meanwhile, roadways in the Twin Cities have some slush and snow on the roadways.

This comes after rain changed to a wintry mix and then snow late Tuesday night in the Twin Cities metro.

Potential snow totals in Minnesota

(FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin could see 5 to 8 plus inches of accumulation.

The Twin Cities metro will likely see 3 to 5 inches of snowfall, while the northern metro could squeeze out a bit more. Parts of southern Minnesota might get 1–2 inches of snow.