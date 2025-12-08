Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Burnett County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, West Polk County, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Polk County, East Marshall County, West Marshall County, Norman County, Kittson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, South Cass County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Isanti County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Rock County, Nobles County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Redwood County, Renville County, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Yellow Medicine County, Martin County, Watonwan County

Slippery roads expected Tuesday with snow, freezing rain

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 8, 2025 7:21am CST
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Two clippers this week are expected to bring a mixture of strong winds, snow and freezing rain.
    • Light snow fell across the Twin Cities Monday morning, with more of a mixture expected Tuesday into Wednesday.
    • You can find live updates in the player above, and more detailed info below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow on Monday that caused several slowdowns on Twin Cities roadways will likely post more headaches later into the week.

Road conditions in Minnesota

What we know:

Strong winds, accumulating snow and periods of freezing rain could pose challenges for some commuters on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Light snow appeared on Monday morning ahead of a second, stronger clipper on Tuesday afternoon, which could bring more measurable snow to the region. 

Slippery spots in western MN

As temperatures warmed on Monday, there are slippery spots on roadways, making it difficult for larger vehicles that are empty or lightly loaded, Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said on X. 

A few crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities metro area during the morning commute, including an incident on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove between Weaver Lake Road and Interstate 494. 

Find the latest road conditions here

