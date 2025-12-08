Slippery roads expected Tuesday with snow, freezing rain

The Brief Two clippers this week are expected to bring a mixture of strong winds, snow and freezing rain. Light snow fell across the Twin Cities Monday morning, with more of a mixture expected Tuesday into Wednesday. You can find live updates in the player above, and more detailed info below.



Light snow on Monday that caused several slowdowns on Twin Cities roadways will likely post more headaches later into the week.

Road conditions in Minnesota

What we know:

Strong winds, accumulating snow and periods of freezing rain could pose challenges for some commuters on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Light snow appeared on Monday morning ahead of a second, stronger clipper on Tuesday afternoon, which could bring more measurable snow to the region.

Slippery spots in western MN

As temperatures warmed on Monday, there are slippery spots on roadways, making it difficult for larger vehicles that are empty or lightly loaded, Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said on X.

A few crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities metro area during the morning commute, including an incident on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove between Weaver Lake Road and Interstate 494.

