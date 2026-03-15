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Live updates on Minnesota winter storm: White-out conditions in some areas

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 15, 2026 5:16am CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Heavy snow is expected to continue Sunday, with a blizzard warning still in effect for much of the state.
    • Blowing snow, with white-out conditions, is possible, especially later in the day.
    • Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates on this winter storm below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A blizzard warning remains in effect Sunday, as snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota. 

What to expect:

Heavy snow has developed across southern Minnesota and is expected to expand into western Wisconsin Sunday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour are possible through mid-morning. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. 

Driving conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday and dangerous conditions could continue through Monday. Even though the snow is expected to taper off gradually on Sunday, northwest winds will increase, which could reduce visibility and create blizzard conditions into Sunday night. 

RELATED: 

Live coverage:

Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates below. Download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts.

5 a.m. - No travel advised in SW and SE Minnesota

Authorities are urging no travel across roads in southwestern Minnesota, near Marshall, and southeastern Minnesota, near Owatonna, Faribault and near Rochester, Sunday morning due to white-out conditions and blowing snow.

Meanwhile, many roads in much of Minnesota are covered in snow, and there are reports of reduced visibility. 

These conditions are expected to continue through much of the day Sunday. 

Find live road conditions here

1 a.m. - Snow totals so far in Minnesota

The National Weather Service shared some reported snow totals so far. Here they are: 

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 5 inches
  • Chanhassen: 5 inches
  • Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 4 inches
Winter WeatherMinnesota