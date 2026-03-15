I-35 to close in southern MN, Iowa due to snowstorm

The Brief Interstate 35 is scheduled to close in Iowa due to blizzard conditions from a snowstorm. The exact duration of the I-35 closure in Iowa remains unclear and what parts of I-35 might close. The closure at Albert Lea will persist as long as the Iowa closure is in effect.



Interstate 35 is set to close in Iowa later on Sunday as the state deals with blizzard conditions from the snowstorm.

I-35 to close

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced it will shut down southbound lanes along I-35 at Albert Lea by 3 p.m. on Sunday to accommodate the Iowa closure.

In Minnesota, southbound lanes will close from Albert Lea to the Iowa border. The closure could begin as soon as noon.

What we don't know:

Right now, all the information we have about the Iowa closure has come from MnDOT. It's unclear how long the closure will last and how much of the highway might close.

MnDOT says the closure at Albert Lea will remain as long as the Iowa closure continues.

Winter storm impacts travel

Big picture view:

The snowstorm has caused widespread travel impacts in Minnesota and Iowa. There is an 11-county no-travel advisory across MnDOT's District 6 in southeast Minnesota due to the storm, including: Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona.

MnDOT says: "Snowplows are having difficulty in current conditions but will remain on the roads at this time. Current rates of snow are covering roads faster than snowplows can clear a driving lane."

What they're saying:

Anne Meyer with MnDOT says it's possible the I-35 closure could expand further north into Minnesota, saying the state will continue to monitor conditions as the storm develops.