Live updates: MSP Airport a 'ghost town,' hundreds of flights canceled

The Brief A winter storm is bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to Minnesota, leading to hundreds of canceled flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. This has led airlines to issue travel waivers for impacted flights, and airlines to cancel flights. Find live updates on airport conditions below.



Hundreds of flights are canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as a winter storm brings heavy snow and blizzard conditions to Minnesota and the upper Midwest.

Delta, Sun Country, American Airlines and United Airlines have issued waivers for flights impacted by the winter storm.

READ MORE: Winter storm live updates | Snow totals | Snow emergencies | School closings

Watch FOX 9 in the player above, and find live updates on airport conditions below.

9:30 a.m.- MSP Airport a ‘ghost town’

With more than 626 flight cancellations at MSP, the airport appeared largely empty at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

FOX 9's Mike Manzoni reports that MSP is a "ghost town" and "effectively shut down" as flight cancellations continue to rise.

Delta is offering to rebook passengers on the next best available flight.

Sun County is also offering rebooking options if the original tickets were purchased prior to March 12, 2026, the flight was originally for March 15, 2026 and if the new travel dates are within seven days of the original booking.

Uniter Airlines rebooking options can be found here.

Updates on American Airlines travel alerts can be found here.

8:10 a.m. - Hundreds of flights canceled at MSP

The latest information on the MSP flight tracker website shows there are 333 canceled arrival flights with 124 on-time arrival flights.

There are also 360 canceled departure flights and 96 on-time departure flights.

Photos shared by MSP show snow-covered runways early Sunday morning. (Supplied)

Officials from MSP Airport shared the following message on their social media at 6 a.m.:

"Fake spring came to an end as snow arrived at MSP Saturday evening. Airlines have canceled more than 450 flights to and from MSP on Sunday. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. Stay safe!"