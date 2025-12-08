MN weather: Tracking snow, freezing rain on Tuesday

The Brief We are tracking a clipper rolling out of the Dakotas on Tuesday. This could bring a potential burst of heavy snow north of the metro with a rain/wintry mix from the metro west-southwest. The winter weather will also come with some strong winds.



Tuesday will be an interesting winter forecast with strong winds, accumulating snow and a brief shot of rain/freezing rain. Nothing apocalyptic is coming – it is December in Minnesota – but we will still need to be Sky Aware!

Winter weather on Tuesday

What we know:

A clipper rolls out of the Dakotas while tapping into a pool of moisture along the warm front with flurries tracking east out of western Minnesota in the late morning.

The clipper continues to track east with associated flurries spreading across the region. This could bring a potential burst of heavy snow north of the metro with a rain/wintry mix from the metro west-southwest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 9

Winds will be strong too

Timeline:

Winds will be strong from the southwest throughout the day at 20 to 40 mph, but a quick turn to the northwest with gusts approaching 50 mph will drop temperatures after 6 p.m.

Snow should eventually taper late Tuesday with a few spotty flurries possible overnight.

Big picture view:

The majority of Minnesota is in a Winter Weather Advisory (blue) with the north metro into north central Minnesota in a Winter Storm Warning (purple).