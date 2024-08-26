Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:29 PM CDT until MON 7:15 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Brown County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Goodhue County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Ramsey County, Waseca County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Rice County, Redwood County, McLeod County, Dakota County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, Sibley County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Le Sueur County, Anoka County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Waseca County, Anoka County, Washington County, Rice County, Mcleod County, Carver County, Goodhue County, Dakota County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Scott County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Blue Earth County, Barron County, Saint Croix County, Pierce County, Polk County, Pepin County, Dunn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Wright County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Meeker County, Sherburne County, Stearns County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:50 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County

MN State Fair sees lowest attended first Sunday in 40 years

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 26, 2024 4:41pm CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
Fairgoers utilize the misters to stay cool on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at the Minnesota State Fair. (FOX 9)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The warm weather on Sunday kept people away from the Minnesota State Fair for its first Sunday of 2024.

What we know

The fair reported only 134,644 visitors on Sunday. That is the lowest attended Sunday since 1984 when the fair recorded 116,986 visitors. Back in 1984, fair records show it was a rainy Sunday with high temps in the 80s.

Context

The heat likely contributed to the low turnout at the fair, with air temps pushing towards 90 and tropical humidity. The heat index or "feels like" temps were pushing into the high 90s.

Monday is even worse, weatherwise, with heat index temps surpassing 100 degrees and storms expected in the evening hours.