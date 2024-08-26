MN State Fair sees lowest attended first Sunday in 40 years

article

The warm weather on Sunday kept people away from the Minnesota State Fair for its first Sunday of 2024.

What we know

The fair reported only 134,644 visitors on Sunday. That is the lowest attended Sunday since 1984 when the fair recorded 116,986 visitors. Back in 1984, fair records show it was a rainy Sunday with high temps in the 80s.

Context

The heat likely contributed to the low turnout at the fair, with air temps pushing towards 90 and tropical humidity. The heat index or "feels like" temps were pushing into the high 90s.

Monday is even worse, weatherwise, with heat index temps surpassing 100 degrees and storms expected in the evening hours.