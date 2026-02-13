MN State Capitol security: New weapons screening process to begin

The Brief Authorities at the Minnesota State Capitol will begin a new weapons screening process for staff and visitors. The screening will start to be implemented on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Officials say this measure will support public safety while keeping the capitol open and accessible.



The Minnesota State Capitol will enact a new weapons screening process that authorities say will keep the public safe while maintaining accessibility.

Officials are previewing how it will work before implementing the measures on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Raw footage of the news conference and security screening preview can be viewed above.

Minnesota State Capitol security measures

What they're saying:

The new process is in accordance with an executive order signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Col. Christina Bogojevic shared the following statement on the security measures:

"This space belongs to the people of Minnesota and everyone should feel safe and secure. We’re committed to keeping this historic symbol of our state open and accessible while taking steps to reduce preventable risks."

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson shared the following statement:

"This building belongs to Minnesotans. It is where students take their first tour of government, where families visit, where advocacy groups gather, and where elected officials do the people’s work. Any change to how people enter this space matters. We approach this step with respect for the public, with awareness of the grief and fear many have felt over the past year, and with a commitment to keeping this building both safe and welcoming."

The screenings will apply to visitors and staff, but elected officials are exempt.

Dig deeper:

The security screenings will be placed at the four public entrances to the Capitol, including the primary public south entrance underneath the Capitol steps, the tunnel from the Minnesota Senate Building, the tunnel from the State Office Building (Lot C), and the tunnel from the Minnesota Judicial Center.