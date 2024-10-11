Northern lights appear in Minnesota amid 'severe' geomagnetic storm: Photos

article

The northern lights lit up the sky in Minnesota Thursday night as a "severe" geomagnetic storm is underway.

Background

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert lasting through Friday, setting the stage for the northern lights to appear across Minnesota. Although the northern lights are typically visible in polar regions, more intense solar events can cause the aurora borealis to appear farther south.

SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale, with G5 being extreme conditions. It also uses the planetary K index, or Kp, to indicate the level of geomagnetic activity.

On Thursday night, the Kp reached a peak of 8.4, with the SWPC describing northern lights in the 8 to 9 Kp range as becoming "very bright and very active," adding that "these are the events that create the best aurora," the website read in part.

The alert was just one of several recent geomagnetic storms that helped set the stage for the possibility of seeing the northern lights. The aurora borealis was spotted in Minnesota on Monday after a G3 geomagnetic storm alert was issued.

If you missed the northern lights on Thursday, there’s a chance to see them again on Friday night. For the latest aurora forecast, visit NOAA’s website here.

Northern lights photos

The northern lights were reported in several states from Thursday night into Friday morning, with spectacular colors dancing across Minnesota skies. People submitted pictures from around the Twin Cities and across the state, showcasing the pinks and greens of the aurora borealis.

Tips for viewing the northern lights

NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the northern lights.

Go north or away from the cities.

Go to areas with less light pollution. This map can help you find the best spots near you.

Often, the best times to see the aurora are two hours around midnight, so from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.

