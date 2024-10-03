Northern Lights in MN: Solar flares sets stage for aurora

article

The Brief NOAA detected two solar flares this week, including an X9.0 flare, the strongest flare in seven years. The flares are expected to cause geomagnetic storms, potentially making the Northern Lights visible as far south as Iowa. The second flare may lead to even stronger storms early next week, increasing aurora visibility.



Two major solar flares in recent days are setting the stage for visible Northern Lights into next week.

What we know

This week, NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center detected two solar flares that sparked two Earth-directed coronal mass ejections. The second of the two, detected on Thursday, is rated as an X9.0 flare – the strongest detected solar flare in about seven years.

Both events are expected to spark geomagnetic storms in Earth's atmosphere which fuel the aurora.

What to expect

The NOAA is forecasting G3 (or strong) geomagnetic storms on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That means the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as central Iowa over the weekend.

This storm is the result of the first solar flare. It's unclear exactly how the second flare will impact Earth.

It will take a few days for the second coronal mass ejection to reach Earth. If things go as expected, the second flare could create an even stronger storm early next week – which in turn could mean even more vibrant Northern Lights.

Helping out aurora seekers, the skies are clear on Thursday night, and we are just past the new moon phase – meaning viewing conditions will be favorable.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.

Go north.

Go to areas with less light pollution. You can use this map to find the best spots near you.

Often, the best times to see the aurora are closer to midnight.

The spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.