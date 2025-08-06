MN man charged in lawmakers' shootings slated for arraignment

The Brief Vance Boelter is due in court on Thursday for arraignment in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers. Boelter was indicted last month on six counts, including murder.



Vance Boelter, the man charged in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses in June, is set to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Boelter in court

What we know:

Boelter is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon for arraignment.

The hearing comes about three weeks after he was indicted on six counts including murder, stalking, and firearms offenses in the shootings of Melissa and Mark Hortman and John and Yvette Hoffman.

During arraignment, Boelter will be read the charges against him before entering his plea.

The backstory:

The Hortmans were killed in the early morning hours of June 14 while the Hoffmans were seriously injured. Police say surveillance photos showed Boelter disguised as a police officer.

At the Hortman home, officers say they confronted Boelter, forcing him to flee on foot, leaving behind his car.

Dig deeper:

When the indictment was handed up, prosecutors also disclosed a letter that was found in Boelter's car. It was addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel and contained strange claims, what prosecutors said were works of fantasy. The claims included Boelter claiming he had been trained by the U.S. military "off the books" and being approached by Gov. Tim Walz to kill Sens. Klobuchar and Smith.

What's next:

Last month, prosecutors asked the judge to designate the case as "complex," due to the volume of evidence, paperwork, and video attorneys will need to review, including potentially hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. The designation would delay "speedy trial" requirements in the case if granted. No ruling has been made on that motion.

Since Boelter faces federal murder charges, he could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted. Prosecutors say that decision would be up to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.