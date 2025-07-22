Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Prosecutors want to mark Boelter case as 'complex'

The Brief Prosecutors in the Vance Boelter case are asking a judge to designate the case as "complex." Attorneys want extra time to review a mountain of evidence before a trial, including potentially hundreds of thousands of pages of documents. Boelter is charged in the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark along with the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.



Prosecutors in the case of Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses last month, are asking the judge to mark the case as "complex."

Boelter prosecutors ask for "complex" designation

What we know:

In a filing on Tuesday, prosecutors are asking a judge to designate Boelter's case as "complex."

With the designation, prosecutors are looking for extra time to prepare a mountain of evidence, which prosecutors say will include hundreds of thousands of pages of documents for discovery and hours of body camera video. The prosecutor is asking the judge to allow for six months of preparation, from the date of the indictment on July 15 to January 15, which won't count towards the Speedy Trial Act, which requires the case to go to trial within 70 days of the indictment.

Boelter indicted

The backstory:

Boelter was charged in June with murder and stalking in the shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with the shootings of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The Hortmans were killed in the shooting.

Boelter was indicted last week on six counts, including:

Stalking of Melissa Hortman – use of interstate facilities

Stalking of John Hoffman – use of interstate facilities

Murder of Melissa Hortman through use of firearm

Murder of Mark Hortman through use of firearm

Shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman – firearms offense

Shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman and the attempted shooting of Hope Hoffman – firearms offense

The federal complaint alleges Boelter "embarked on a planned campaign of stalking and violence, designed to inflict fear, injure and kill members of the Minnesota state legislature and their families."

Dig deeper:

Authorities also unsealed a search warrant that included a letter written by Boelter to FBI Director Kash Patel. The letter included strange claims, like accusations that he had been trained by the military for secret missions and that Governor Walz had recruited him to kill Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. Prosecutors said the writings were complete fantasy.