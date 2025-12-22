Dispose Christmas trees properly to avoid invasive species spreading: Ag. Dept.

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reminding people to dispose of their Christmas trees properly after the holidays to avoid the spread of invasive species. Several diseases could affect environments in Minnesota, especially if the tree was grown in another region. Officials are offering tips for proper disposal, and a hotline to call if you think you come across any infestations.



The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding people that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is not to spread invasive species hiding in festive foliage, but instead dispose of trees properly.

Proper Christmas tree disposal

What we know:

The MDA is reminding Minnesotans that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the state through trees and boughs brought in from other states.

To protect the state’s environment, officials say they are asking residents to properly dispose of greenery after the holiday season by:

Use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site

Don’t toss trees and greenery into your backyard woods or residential compost pile

Burn greens as a last resort

Dig deeper:

Notable pests that can be transmitted include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect that can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop.

Boxwood blight, a fungal disease, and round leaf bittersweet, an invasive noxious weed, can also be found on wreaths and centerpieces.

What you can do:

If you think a tree or greenery could be infested with an invasive insect or disease, you are urged to contact the MDA's Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or email here.