MN sheriffs call for Department of Corrections commissioner to resign

article

The Brief Minnesota sheriffs have issued a vote of no confidence in DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. Sheriffs cite arbitrary enforcement actions and lack of cooperation from the DOC. The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association calls for Schnell's resignation or removal by the governor.



Minnesota's elected sheriffs have expressed a vote of no confidence in Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner (DOC) Paul Schnell, citing ongoing issues with the DOC's leadership and enforcement actions.

Vote of no confidence

What we know:

The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association (MSA) held a meeting during their winter conference, where a vote of no confidence was cast against Commissioner Schnell. This decision reflects concerns over the DOC's inconsistent enforcement actions and lack of cooperation with county sheriffs, a press release says.

The MSA is calling for Commissioner Schnell to resign or for his removal by the governor, citing his failure to lead effectively and collaborate with the sheriffs.

"There was a roll call vote by the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association at our recent conference. It reflects a clear message: the interpretations of 2,911 rules and the DOC inspection process have become burdensome and disconnected from operational realities for safe and effective jail management. Every sheriff who voted made an independent decision based on their own facts," Sheriff Lon Thiele, president of the MSA, said in a news release.

Members of the Sheriffs' Association have expressed frustration over the DOC's decisions, which they claim have led to unnecessary costs for local taxpayers and challenges for jail operations. The MSA claims Commissioner Schnell is "detrimental to public safety in Minnesota," as well as "effective jail operations and fiscally prudent jail management," among other things, according to the release.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has reached out to the Department of Corrections and Gov. Tim Walz's office for comment on calls for Schnell's resignation.