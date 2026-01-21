Expand / Collapse search
Missing girl: Child last seen in Zimmerman

Published  January 21, 2026 9:26pm CST
Missing Persons
Photo shows a girl missing from the Zimmerman area.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for a missing girl in the Zimmerman area.
    • The girl was last seen wearing blue snow pants and a black jacket.
    • Anyone in the Zimmerman area between Zimmerman Home and Garden and the local Casey's gas station is asked to check their home security cameras and their surrounding properties or buildings.

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing girl in the Zimmerman area. 

Girl missing from Zimmerman

Photo shared by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows a girl missing from the Zimmerman area. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the missing girl that shows her wearing a black jacket with blue snow pants. 

Authorities are asking anyone in the Zimmerman area between Zimmerman Home and Garden and the local Casey's gas station to review home surveillance footage and check their surrounding properties. 

The Zimmerman/Livonia Fire District shared the following photo of the missing girl: 

Photo shared by the Zimmerman Fire Department shows a missing girl. (FOX 9)

Anyone who sees anything that "looks remotely suspicious" is being asked by authorities to call 911.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. 

