Missing girl: Child last seen in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing girl in the Zimmerman area.
Girl missing from Zimmerman
Photo shared by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shows a girl missing from the Zimmerman area. (Supplied)
What they're saying:
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the missing girl that shows her wearing a black jacket with blue snow pants.
Authorities are asking anyone in the Zimmerman area between Zimmerman Home and Garden and the local Casey's gas station to review home surveillance footage and check their surrounding properties.
The Zimmerman/Livonia Fire District shared the following photo of the missing girl:
Photo shared by the Zimmerman Fire Department shows a missing girl. (FOX 9)
Anyone who sees anything that "looks remotely suspicious" is being asked by authorities to call 911.
