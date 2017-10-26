Thousands flock to Minnesota couple's sunflower farm for whimsy, bliss
While most of us have a dream, not all of us see it come true. But, one couple in Big Lake, Minnesota lives their dream every day for two weeks when they welcome thousands to their backyard.
Video: Black bear caught on home security video wandering Elk River neighborhood
Police in Elk River, Minnesota are reminding residents to remove attractants like bird feeders, pet food and garbage from their yards after a black bear was caught on a home security camera wandering through a residential neighborhood over the weekend.
Elk River team honors classmate killed in crash
The city of Elk River, Minnesota suffered a serious tragedy two months ago when a 12-year-old boy was killed in an accident.
Big Lake K9 Bruno takes oath
K9 Officer Bruno takes is sworn in by Big Lake, Minnesota Mayor Raeanne Danielowski.
Residents in Big Lake, Minnesota, push for slower speed limit
Residents in Big Lake, Minnesota, are pushing for a slower speed limit in one particularly busy corridor.
After tornado, Zimmerman community gathers to raise repair funds
After a tornado damaged much of the town, community members in Zimmerman, Minnesota, are raising money to help rebuild the city.
Storm knocks over semi in Zimmerman
Strong winds from tornado knocked over semi near Zimmerman and caused damage throughout the area.