Missing: 26-year-old man last seen June 12, driving red Mustang
MINNETRISTA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnetrista Public Safety Department is asking for help to find a missing 26-year-old man.
Keegan Oyugi, 26, was last in contact with family or friends on Saturday, June 12 around 4 a.m. At the time, he was leaving the Prior Lake/Savage area and heading home to St. Bonifacius.
He was last seen wearing a red and white vertical stripe shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans and red with black Air Jordans. He was driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the side. The car has a Kansas temporary plate tag C632096.
Oyugi is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at (952)446-1131 or call 911.