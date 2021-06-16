Missing: 26-year-old man last seen June 12, driving red Mustang

article

The Minnetrista Public Safety Department is asking for help to find a missing 26-year-old man.

Keegan Oyugi, 26, was last in contact with family or friends on Saturday, June 12 around 4 a.m. At the time, he was leaving the Prior Lake/Savage area and heading home to St. Bonifacius.

He was last seen wearing a red and white vertical stripe shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans and red with black Air Jordans. He was driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the side. The car has a Kansas temporary plate tag C632096.

Oyugi is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at (952)446-1131 or call 911.