Minnetonka standoff: Man wanted on original warrant identified

The man wanted on the original arrest warrant which led to a fatal standoff in Minnetonka on April 10 has been identified.

Joshua Ramos, 34, had an active arrest warrant for violating his probation. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Ramos was arrested Thursday in St. Paul by the county's Violent Offender Task Force and the St. Paul Police Department.

Ramos was charged with domestic assault, possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree assault against a peace officer in June 2020 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her home, court documents said. The domestic assault and fourth-degree assault against a peace officer were dismissed, but he was convicted of possession of a firearm in February 2021.

A domestic abuse no contact order was filed as part of Ramos' probation after his sentencing in 2021, court documents say.

In July 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Ramos for a probation violation. On Jan. 30, 2024, he was taken into custody and was in the Hennepin County Jail until Feb. 16, 2024.

According to court documents, Ramos failed to appear in court on Feb. 16, and violated his probation again, and another warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 20.

On Thursday, deputies then arrested Ramos following a standoff in Minnetonka on April 10, when deputies attempted to conduct the arrest warrant.

Ramos's address listed on the warrant was a couple of blocks away from where the standoff took place.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Clint Hoyhtya, 28, of Minnetonka died of multiple gunshot wounds during an incident that caused a large police response just after 11 a.m. in the Crestwood Drive East and Mayview Road area in Minnetonka on April 10.

According to a press release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Tuesday, authorities from several departments went to the Minnetonka home to arrest a person wanted on felony warrants when they encountered Hoyhtya, who was not wanted on the warrants.

Investigators say when deputies announced themselves, Hoyhyta started shooting at them with an assault-style rifle, the BCA announcement says. The deputies then returned fire and backed away to set up a perimeter. Two deputies were injured in the gunfire exchange.

Hoyhtya was not part of the arrest warrant, and the relationship between him and Ramos is unclear.