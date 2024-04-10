Police swarm Minnetonka neighborhood after deputies shot

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Law enforcement at East Crestwood Drive and Mayview Terrace in Minnetonka. From: FOX 9

Multiple police squads and SWAT teams have descended on a Minnetonka neighborhood for an ongoing situation Wednesday.

Sources tell FOX 9's Karen Scullin that one to two deputies were injured by gunfire in that area. FOX 9 is working to determine exactly what led up to the incident but, for now, authorities have blocked a stretch of Mayview Road north of North Street.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for residents near the 13000 block of Crestwood Drive East.

Minnetonka police are asking people to avoid the area of East Crestwood Drive and Mayview Terrace due to the situation.