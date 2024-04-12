Minnetonka standoff: Man killed at scene identified

The man who was killed during a police standoff in Minnetonka on Wednesday has been identified.

Clint Hoyhtya, 28, died at the scene of the standoff from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Two deputies were also hurt after an exchange of gunfire at a Minnetonka home, as deputies attempted to arrest a suspect. One was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released, and the other was treated at the scene. One injured deputy was shot at, but not struck, and authorities are still working to determine how he was injured.

The incident caused a large police response just after 11 a.m. in the area of Crestwood Drive East and Mayview Road in Minnetonka. In a press conference afterward, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said deputies were attempting to arrest a suspect on a felony warrant when someone in the home opened fire.

Authorities have not said whether the armed man who was killed at the scene was the suspect they were attempting to arrest.

Sheriff Witt gave some stern words in a statement about the rise in violence against deputies during a press conference after the incident.

"This has got to stop," Witt said emphatically. "Every single day, first responders are rushing to help others and helping to keep our community safe. They do not deserve to be threatened. They do not deserve to be assaulted. They do not deserve to be killed."

"We know that there's a risk that we might not make it home to our families," acknowledged Witt. "Yet the heroes in law enforcement, they still answer the call, they still show up for a thankless job a lot of times."