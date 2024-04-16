Minnetonka standoff: Man shot by deputies not wanted on warrant

Details released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are providing insight into the people involved in a fatal standoff inside a Minnetonka home, and who allegedly shot first.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Clint Hoyhtya, 28, of Minnetonka died of multiple gunshot wounds during an incident that caused a large police response just after 11 a.m. in the Crestwood Drive East and Mayview Road area on April 10.



In a press release provided Tuesday, the BCA identified the four Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies who discharged their department firearms during the standoff as Christopher Heihn (eight years of law enforcement experience), Tyler Jacob (eight years), Keith McNamara (23 years) and Steven Tomasko (15 years). They are all currently on standard administrative leave.

According to the release, authorities from several departments went to the Minnetonka home to arrest a person wanted on felony warrants when they encountered Hoyhtya, who was not wanted on the warrants, an initial investigation determined. The warrant was for another person who lived at the address.

When deputies announced themselves, investigators say Hoyhyta started shooting at them with an assault-style rifle, the BCA announcement says. The deputies then returned fire and backed away to set up a perimeter.

Deputies Heihn and McNamara were hurt during the exchange. McNamara was struck by shrapnel, and treated at the scene. Heihn was shot multiple times, and taken to HCMC for treatment. He has since been released.

Hoyhtya was said to be wearing a "tactical vest with ballistic plates" during the shooting, and BCA crime scene personnel recovered an assault rifle and dozens of cartridge casings, the release says.

He was fatally shot, and the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

The BCA is currently investigating and will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review once complete.