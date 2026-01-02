Minnesota's new paid leave program sees 12K applications in week one

The Brief Minnesota's new paid leave law has already seen nearly 12,000 applications. More than 6,000 applications have been decided, with two-thirds approved. The program allows up to 12 weeks of paid leave at a time, for a total of 20 combined, funded by a small salary percentage.



Minnesota's new paid leave law is off to a strong start, with thousands of applications already submitted.

Paid leave applications surge

What we know:

A total of 11,883 applications have been submitted for Minnesota's new paid leave program. The numbers reported do not include applications from Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) received 1,931 applications on Thursday and 1,249 on Dec. 31.

So far, 6,393 applications have been processed, with about two-thirds approved and one-third denied.

Application types and process

What they're saying:

"We have identity verification, validation of medical necessity, and we have the opportunity for employers and members of the public to advise us if they are well aware of anything that seems suspicious," said Matt Varilek, Commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Between Thursday and Wednesday, 1,448 applications were for bonding; 1,449 for medical; 274 for caring, six for safety and three for military family. Officials emphasize a check and balance process to address fraud.

Program costs and support

Dig deeper:

Employees can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave, with a total of 20 combined weeks. The program costs employees 0.88% of their salary, with employers covering at least 0.44%.

Small business owners pay only 0.22% for the employee. They can apply for a small employer assistance grant to help cover costs when an employee is on leave.

"Those grants can help defray the cost of a temporary staff member, re-training somebody, re-training an existing employee to help out, or paying overtime to another employee to help out while somebody is on leave," said Evan Rowe, Deputy Commissioner for Workforce Service and Transformation.

State Officials say they project around 130,000 applications this year, with a budget of 345 staffers in the Paid Leave Division.