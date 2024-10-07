Minnesota's Ice Castles attraction moving to new location this winter

The Brief Minnesota's Ice Castles will be relocated to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds this winter. The display is expected to open between January and March, depending on weather conditions. Tickets for the 2024 season will be available starting November 26, 2024.



Minnesota's popular Ice Castles display is set to be hosted at a new location this winter.

What do we know?

Ice Castles announced Monday that the Minnesota attraction would now be hosted at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Exact dates for this season are not yet available, but the attraction is typically open from early January through late February or early March – weather dependent.

Tickets for this season will be available starting Nov. 26, 2024, on the Ice Castles website.

Background

The ice castles have been hosted in several cities in the metro, including recently in Maple Grove.

Due to an unusually warm winter in Minnesota, the ice castles had an abbreviated season last winter and closed after only a little over a week on Feb. 1.

The warm weather pushed back the opening date by about a week and a half.

What to know

The ice castles are a favorite winter attraction in Minnesota each year. Crews built ice structures lit up with LED lights embedded in the ice that create a sparkling spectacle.

The display is run by a Utah-based company that plans to have ice castle spots in five locations this year.