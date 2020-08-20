Minnesotans line up in vehicles for the 2020 State Fair Food Parade
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The wait is over and the gates are open for the first-ever State Fair Food Parade at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
After the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, organizers announced the new rolling attraction to feed hungry fans.
Cars were lined up before the parade opened at 9 a.m. Thursday to take part in the historic event.
16 different vendors will be featured at the event.