Minnesotans line up in vehicles for the 2020 State Fair Food Parade

By
Published 
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The wait is over and the gates are open for the first-ever State Fair Food Parade at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

After the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, organizers announced the new rolling attraction to feed hungry fans.

Some cars waited in line Thursday morning to get first crack at the lineup of food options usually available to fair goers.

Cars were lined up before the parade opened at 9 a.m. Thursday to take part in the historic event.

16 different vendors will be featured at the event. 