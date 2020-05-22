2020 Minnesota State Fair canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Minnesota State Fair will not be held in 2020 due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota State Fair Board voted unanimously Friday to cancel the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

"This is about doing the right thing for the future of the fair," said General Manager Jerry Hammer.

Fair officials had said this year’s fair would be all or nothing. They were not considering alternate dates, shortening the duration or reducing the scale of the fair.

Last year's fair had record attendance with 2,126,551 people attending the Great Minnesota Get-Together over the course of 12 days.

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair was set to run from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day.