Minnesota State Fair announces drive-thru event to get your fair food fix

The Minnesota State Fair may be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still get your fair food fix this summer.

Wednesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced it will host the first ever Minnesota State Fair Food Parade—a drive-thru experience featuring 16 State Fair food vendors, including Pronto Pups, Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar, Fresh French Fries, Turkey to Go, Tom Thumb Donuts and Mouth Trap Cheese Curds.

This is a not a curbside pickup situation like some State Fair food vendors have been doing at pop-ups around the metro lately. During the State Fair Food Parade, all vehicles will follow the same 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds and pass by all 16 vendors.

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles during the food parade; all food service, including ordering, will take place at the vehicle window following health and safety protocols.

The State Fair says guests should plan for a "multi-hour experience."

The State Fair Food Parade will take place over three weekends: Aug. 20-23, 27-30 and Sept. 3-7.

Tickets will be sold per hour and must be purchased online in advance.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle and the ticket price does not include the purchase of food. The ticket is good for up to five people in the vehicle, not counting children under 4. If you have more than five people, a second $20 ticket will be required.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.