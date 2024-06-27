Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from FRI 10:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
17
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Minnesota Zoo welcomes birth of 2 rare tiger cubs

By
Published  June 27, 2024 2:54pm CDT
Minnesota Zoo
FOX 9
article

Newborn tiger cubs with their mother, Sundari (Courtesy: Minnesota Zoo).  (Supplied)

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two rare Amur tiger cubs born last month at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley are being celebrated by conservationists for adding to the species' dwindling population. 

Zoo officials say the cubs, a boy and a girl, were born on May 23, and have been bonding with their mother, Sundari, or Dari for short, in a behind-the-scenes habitat. 

The cubs are expected to be introduced to their public habitat in the late summer or early fall. 

Tiger cubs receive a medical check (Courtesy: Minnesota Zoo). (Supplied)

They were sired by 3-year-old Luka, who arrived at the zoo in 2022. The zoo adds these are his first cubs.

Amur tigers are considered endangered and almost went extinct in the 1930s and 1940s. An estimated 4,500 remain in the wild with only about 500 of those being Amur tigers, according to Minnesota Zoo Director of Animal Care Kurt Heizmann.

"As with her past litters, Dari is demonstrating she is a fantastic mom," said Minnesota Zoo zoologist Trista Fischer.

The Minnesota Zoo said it has been a champion of tiger conservation since opening in 1978 by supporting the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan as well as efforts in the wild.

The zoo also co-leads the Tiger Conservation Campaign.