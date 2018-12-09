Llamas come to the Minnesota Zoo
The Llama track opens Saturday May 25th at the Minnesota Zoo
Old Christmas trees serve purpose at Minnesota Zoo
Old Christmas trees serve a special purpose at the Minnesota Zoo as spring arrives.
Tropical Beach Party at the Minnesota Zoo
Todd Walker checks out the Tropical Beach Party at the Minnesota Zoo.
Only these animals at the Minnesota Zoo are venturing out into the cold
It’s so cold at the Minnesota Zoo, the zoo closed all its outdoor trails. But some animals are still braving the elements and are quite at home in the cold.
Minnesota Zoo draft horse put down after ice fall
One of the two most recognizable horses at the Minnesota Zoo, Prince, was put down Monday after he slipped on ice in his pasture and fractured his leg.
Minnesota Zoo needs help naming reindeer
The Minnesota Zoo needs help naming a reindeer friend!
MSP Airport was literally a zoo for the first day of MEA weekend
Public school kids across the state are out of school for MEA Break, meaning MSP International Airport is a zoo, literally.
Fun for the family at Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minn.
Todd Walker checks out ways to have fun with the family at Como Zoo in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota Zoo's wolf pack
M.A. Rosko takes us to the Minnesota Zoo to find out why these five wolves are so important.
Farm Babies at Minnesota Zoo
Todd Walker checks out the annual Farm Babies at the Minnesota Zoo on Easter Sunday.
‘Kangaroo Crossing’ exhibit opens at Minnesota Zoo
There's a brand new exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo that could save you a lot of money on airfare.
BEAR WEEK: Keeping the bears at the Minnesota Zoo active
MA goes behind the scenes at the Minnesota Zoo to see how they keep the bears active and enriched.
Minnesota Zoo's Farm Babies: Goats
Todd Walker visits the goats at the Minnesota Zoo.
Minnesota Zoo's Farm Babies
The Minnesota Zoo is offering a chance to check out some baby farm animals this spring.