Minnesota Wild welcomes new team dog named Brooksy

The Minnesota Wild announced their newest furry teammate as part of the team’s adopt-a-dog program, which helps train dogs before heading to a program for veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The team adopted Brooksy, a 5-month-old Labrador Retriever mix, from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue, a local nonprofit organization that rescues dogs from "unfortunate situations," according to the Minnesota Wild’s website.

Brooksy will be training with the team for the next year before heading to Soldier’s 6 for additional training to become a service dog for first responders and veterans who suffer from PTSD. Brooksy will then be placed with his forever home as a "Battle Buddy" and help guide his new owner "through the difficult days in life," the Wild’s website says.

In the meantime, Wild fans will have the opportunity to meet Brooksy at most home games during the 2022-2023 season and other events. He will also occasionally visit practice at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center, according to the team’s website.

The Wild said Brooksy’s favorite toy is a hockey puck since it’s "perfect for chewing" and his hockey position is defense because "I love to protect!"

This is the fourth time the Wild has adopted a dog from Coco’s Heart Rescue. The team adopted Breezer, a Labrador Retriever, during the 2019-2020 season. They also adopted Hobey, a Golden Retriever, for the 2020-2021 season.

Their third team dog Celly, a Shepherd/Catahoula/Labrador mix, went to his forever home Wednesday after being with the team during the 2021-2022 season.