Paw-some: Minnesota Wild adopt rescue dog for upcoming season

The Minnesota Wild pup-dated their roster for the upcoming season with a paw-some new player.

Breezer, a 12-week-old Labrador retriever is the Wild’s official rescue dog. The team announced Monday they had acquired him from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue and signed him to a one-year contract.

The team said Breezer will attend most Wild home games during the 2019-20 season, as well as some practices.

Following his tenure with the team, Breezer will be trained as a service dog with Soldier’s 6, a local nonprofit that providers veterans, police officers and firefighters with specially trained K-9s. Wild President Matt Majka and his wife, Kym, are fostering him until next summer and will work on his basic obedience training.

Breezer already has his own Twitter account. You can follow him at @mnwildpup.