Minnesota Wild dog busted stealing fan's pizza at preseason game

The Minnesota Wild’s newest dog was busted stealing a slice of pizza during Thursday night’s preseason game at the Xcel Energy Center.

The camera zoomed in on Celly seizing her opportunity to sneak some pizza off the plate of an unsuspecting fan.

The Wild adopted Celly, a 5-month-old Shepherd/Catahoula/Labrador mix rescue dog, from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue earlier this year. He is being raised to become a future service dog, like the two other Wild pups before him.

The Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Their next preseason game is Saturday in Chicago.