Minnesota Wild say goodbye to team dog Hobey as he heads onto new chapter

article

The Minnesota Wild said goodbye to their team dog, Hobey, Monday as he heads to a new adventure.

The team adopted the golden retriever from Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue last year and signed him to a one-year contract, which has now officially come to an end. After training with the Wild, he will start his new adventure to become a future service dog.

Hobey will be a "Battle Buddy" for Minnesota National Guard Veteran Kyle Myers through Soldier’s 6, a local nonprofit that provides veterans, police officers and firefighters with service dogs.