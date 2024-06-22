Minnesota weather: More rain Saturday before a sunny Sunday

At this point, it might be quicker to list what counties in Minnesota haven’t been dealing with excessive rain and flooding so far this spring and summer.

But after a few days with several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, we will finally start drying out… Just not until tomorrow.

One last round of organized showers will roll through the area this afternoon and into this evening, but it looks to be of the light-to-moderate variety, and certainly a lot less aggressive than the heavier rounds of rain that brought 4 inches to 9 inches for Southern Minnesota over the last 48 hours.



Drier air filters in on a northwest breeze tonight, and helps break up the clouds, leaving Minnesotans with beautiful sunshine and blue skies, with pleasant and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s on Sunday.

The heat and humidity return on Monday as temps climb back to the upper 80s, dew points approach 70, and the heat index teases to the 90s once again.

Although the chance for a storm on Monday remains low, if a storm does happen to punch through the atmosphere, there's a Level 2 risk that it could grow to severe.

As always, stay sky aware, and check back with FOX 9 often as we track any potential storm developments.

Here’s your seven-day look ahead: