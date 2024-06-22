Minnesota weather: More rain Saturday before a sunny Sunday

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:00 AM CDT until WED 5:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 AM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:36 PM CDT, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:17 PM CDT until SUN 5:49 PM CDT, Olmsted County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:42 AM CDT until MON 9:47 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:51 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:29 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 AM CDT, Jackson County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Nobles County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:20 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flood Warning
from SAT 8:34 AM CDT until SUN 9:30 AM CDT, Cottonwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:12 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
Flood Warning
from SAT 2:23 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
River Flood Warning

is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Minnesota weather: More rain Saturday before a sunny Sunday

By
Published  June 22, 2024 10:39am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Another wet Saturday with sunshine ahead

Another wet Saturday will offer a last gasp at more rain, before most of Minnesota begins to dry out a bit early next week.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - At this point, it might be quicker to list what counties in Minnesota haven’t been dealing with excessive rain and flooding so far this spring and summer.

But after a few days with several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms, we will finally start drying out… Just not until tomorrow.

One last round of organized showers will roll through the area this afternoon and into this evening, but it looks to be of the light-to-moderate variety, and certainly a lot less aggressive than the heavier rounds of rain that brought 4 inches to 9 inches for Southern Minnesota over the last 48 hours.

Drier air filters in on a northwest breeze tonight, and helps break up the clouds, leaving Minnesotans with beautiful sunshine and blue skies, with pleasant and seasonable temperatures in the lower 80s on Sunday.

The heat and humidity return on Monday as temps climb back to the upper 80s, dew points approach 70, and the heat index teases to the 90s once again.

Although the chance for a storm on Monday remains low, if a storm does happen to punch through the atmosphere, there's a Level 2 risk that it could grow to severe.

As always, stay sky aware, and check back with FOX 9 often as we track any potential storm developments.

Here’s your seven-day look ahead:

Seven-day forecast, June 22, 2024.