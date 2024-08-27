Minnesota weather: Monday heat indexes reached 100+ in several areas

Before storms rolled through the Twin Cities into Wisconsin on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, anyone who braved staying outdoors for long was met with hot, humid conditions that rarely occur this time of year.

What we saw

At the Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport, the heat index hit 103 degrees.

According to climate data, Minnesotans typically have roughly a 5% chance of getting that warm this time of year.

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says an interesting note in the aftermath of the indexes is that areas with higher vegetation near the airport were over 110 degrees – an anomaly that has less than a 1% chance of occurring.

Areas in the southern metro were even hotter, with Burnsville recording 112 degrees, Eden Prairie recording 110 degrees and Lakeville dealing with 108 degrees.

For communities cleaning up the aftermath, and dealing with power outages, a much more pleasant Tuesday is ahead – with skies clearing out, and some afternoon sun before potential late-day rumbles (that aren’t expected to be nearly as strong).

Stay cool

It is a good idea to stay out of the heat when possible. With some beaches closed in Minneapolis, the Salvation Army has opened cooling centers in the Twin Cities to give people more opportunities to stay out of the heat.

The following cooling centers will be open to the public during business hours:

10011 Noble Parkway, Brooklyn Park

2024 N. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis

2727 Central Ave. NE., Minneapolis

1604 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis

1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul

401 W. 7th St., St. Paul

2080 Woodlynn Ave., Woodbury

Along with the Salvation Army, both Hennepin County and Ramsey County have cooling spaces that are available to the public. Those spaces include libraries, government buildings, pools, splash pads, and public beaches.

Other tips