Minnesota weather: Monday heat indexes reached 100+ in several areas

By
Published  August 27, 2024 11:50am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Hot and humid, strong storms Monday night

An excessive heat warning is in place for the Twin Cities metro through Monday night. Temperatures are around 90 degrees, but the heat index will likely be over 105 degrees. Two rounds of strong storms are possible Monday night, with the metro area under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Before storms rolled through the Twin Cities into Wisconsin on Monday evening and Tuesday morning, anyone who braved staying outdoors for long was met with hot, humid conditions that rarely occur this time of year.

What we saw

At the Minneapolis-St. Paul international Airport, the heat index hit 103 degrees.

According to climate data, Minnesotans typically have roughly a 5% chance of getting that warm this time of year.

FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz says an interesting note in the aftermath of the indexes is that areas with higher vegetation near the airport were over 110 degrees – an anomaly that has less than a 1% chance of occurring.

Areas in the southern metro were even hotter, with Burnsville recording 112 degrees, Eden Prairie recording 110 degrees and Lakeville dealing with 108 degrees.

For communities cleaning up the aftermath, and dealing with power outages, a much more pleasant Tuesday is ahead – with skies clearing out, and some afternoon sun before potential late-day rumbles (that aren’t expected to be nearly as strong).

Severe storms cause downed trees, power outages

Two rounds of severe storms packed a punch in the Twin Cities metro and central Minnesota, leaving thousands without power and others dealing with storm damage and downed trees. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more.

Stay cool

It is a good idea to stay out of the heat when possible. With some beaches closed in Minneapolis, the Salvation Army has opened cooling centers in the Twin Cities to give people more opportunities to stay out of the heat.

The following cooling centers will be open to the public during business hours:

  • 10011 Noble Parkway, Brooklyn Park
  • 2024 N. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis
  • 2727 Central Ave. NE., Minneapolis
  • 1604 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis
  • 1019 Payne Ave., St. Paul
  • 401 W. 7th St., St. Paul
  • 2080 Woodlynn Ave., Woodbury

Along with the Salvation Army, both Hennepin County and Ramsey County have cooling spaces that are available to the public. Those spaces include libraries, government buildings, pools, splash pads, and public beaches.

Other tips

  • Drink water to stay hydrated.
  • Limit alcohol consumption.
  • Eat produce that contains a lot of water such as berries, watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes, celery and leafy greens.
  • Limit intense physical activity during hot parts of the day.
  • Be aware of heat stroke symptoms, which include confusion, headache, nausea and muscle cramps.
  • Keep your home cool. 