Minnesota weather: Much quieter and cooler Tuesday after a raucous start

Strong storms are packing a punch in the Twin Cities metro early Tuesday morning, but the skies will clear out for patchy afternoon sunshine and possible late-day rumbles.

Tuesday's forecast

Thunderstorms are pushing from the east early Tuesday morning, hitting the west metro at around 5 a.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties including, in part, Hennepin and Scott counties until 5:45 a.m. and Ramsey and Anoka counties until 6:15 a.m.

These storms are dropping heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. However, after these storms push out, the rest of the day will stay relatively dry, but an isolated rumble cannot be ruled out later in the day.

It will not be nearly as hot on Tuesday with a high of 80 degrees, but the humidity is still hanging around.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: