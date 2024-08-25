Minnesota weather: More heat on Monday

After a hot and humid Sunday, the heat will continue on Sunday.

What to expect

Overnight it will continue to be sticky and hot as the heat continues into Monday.

Monday is expected to be slightly hotter than Sunday, with slightly sunny skies and an expected high temperature of 92 degrees.

Storms possible

The Storm Prediction Center has moved central Minnesota, stretching into the Twin Cities, into an "Enhanced" risk of severe weather for Monday.

The storms are expected to push through late Monday into Tuesday morning, potentially bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. It could bring an inch to 2 inches of rain for parts of the metro.

Seven-day forecast

After Monday, temps will dial back for the rest of the week.

Here is your seven-day forecast: