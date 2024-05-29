Minnesota weather: Gorgeous sunshine and very comfortable Wednesday

Expect a beautiful spring day in Minnesota on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and a clear blue sky.

After recent rain showers, Wednesday will be dry and comfortable with a high of 73 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. The day will feature plenty of sunshine and light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures cool into the mid-50s overnight, and winds shift out of the southeast, bringing warmer temperatures for Thursday.

The metro's high on Thursday is 78 degrees. However, it will be a breezy day with 15-25 mph winds. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the day, and while the daylight hours will likely remain dry, scattered showers are possible in the late evening and overnight hours.

Friday is looking wet as showers linger into the morning. There are further chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures also cool into the lower 70s.

The first weekend of June looks warm but unsettled, with chances of on-and-off showers and storms throughout the weekend and into the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: