Minnesota weather: Light snowfall Sunday morning, blowing snow later

The Brief Light snow is expected across Minnesota on Sunday morning. Strong winds will lead to blowing snow in the western part of the state, possibly leading to challenging travel conditions. Cold temperatures will persist into Monday.



Light snowfall is expected to cover parts of Minnesota on Sunday morning, but blowing snow could lead to reduced visibility in the western part of the state in the afternoon.

Snow and wind Sunday

Local perspective:

Most areas will see less than an inch of snow, with some places possibly reaching up to two inches.

The snow will primarily fall during the morning hours.

The winds are expected to pick up significantly in the afternoon, especially in the western parts of the state, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. This could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads.

Drivers should be cautious on the roads as the combination of light snow and strong winds could make travel difficult.

Travelers should follow road condition updates and plan for potential delays.

In the Twin Cities, strong wind gusts will begin late in the afternoon and continue into the evening, making roadways slick.

Sunday will be cold, with temperatures in the Twin Cities reaching a high of 16 degrees, one of the warmest spots in the state. Elsewhere, temperatures will remain in the single digits or low teens.

Future forecast

What's next:

Monday will be even colder, with temperatures feeling like 12 below zero at the warmest part of the day.

Winds will remain gusty, making outdoor activities uncomfortable.