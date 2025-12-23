Minnesota weather: A quiet, bright, and slightly frozen Tuesday

The Brief Sunshine and passing clouds make for a quiet Tuesday. Highs hold in the 20s and 30s across central and southern Minnesota. Milder temperatures in the upper 30s return for the holidays.



It will be a quiet Tuesday in Minnesota with bright skies, a light breeze and steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The day will feature plenty of sunshine mixed with occasional passing clouds and a light northwest breeze at around 10-25 mph.

A cold front moving through will cool temperatures a few degrees, keeping highs in the 20s and 30s across central and southern Minnesota, while northern Minnesota remains colder in the teens. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 30 degrees.

Conditions stay quiet into the night as lows drop into the 20s and teens across much of the state.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Cloud cover increases Wednesday, setting up for a mostly gray Christmas Eve. Temperatures warm above freezing, with highs reaching the low to mid-30s across most of central and southern Minnesota.

Christmas Day starts off quiet and mild as highs climb into the upper 30s. There is the chance for light precipitation in the late afternoon and evening.

Friday and Saturday remain unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Cooler temperatures in the teens arrive late in the weekend and into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

