Minnesota weather: Bitter cold again Saturday with cold start to December
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A bitterly cold weekend is ahead, with chilly sunshine and temperatures similar to Friday.
Saturday forecast
This second surge of cold air has made and will continue to make for a bitter feel to the outdoors.
Wind chills will stay subzero for most of the state on Saturday with parts of southern Minnesota barely feeling above zero.
Looking ahead
We don't have as much wind in the forecast for Sunday, which will lead to us being cold, but not quite as bitter as what we experienced on Friday.
The forecast shows a small chance of light snow and flurries later on Tuesday with a slight, and brief, warm-up forecast for Wednesday.
Then it appears things will cool right back down later in the work week.
Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast.
FOX 9 weather forecast.
