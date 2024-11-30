Minnesota weather: Bitter cold again Saturday with cold start to December

The Brief Wind chills will barely make it above zero degrees in the Twin Cities on Saturday. Sunday will also be cold, but not as windy. A few flurries are expected around Tuesday with one token "mild" day for Wednesday.



A bitterly cold weekend is ahead, with chilly sunshine and temperatures similar to Friday.

Saturday forecast

This second surge of cold air has made and will continue to make for a bitter feel to the outdoors.

Wind chills will stay subzero for most of the state on Saturday with parts of southern Minnesota barely feeling above zero.

Looking ahead

We don't have as much wind in the forecast for Sunday, which will lead to us being cold, but not quite as bitter as what we experienced on Friday.

The forecast shows a small chance of light snow and flurries later on Tuesday with a slight, and brief, warm-up forecast for Wednesday.

Then it appears things will cool right back down later in the work week.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast.

