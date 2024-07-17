The top 11 hospitals in Minnesota: US News ranking

article

U.S. News & World Report released its yearly Best Regional Hospital Rankings for 2024-2025 on Tuesday.

As part of the best regional hospitals list, the outlet said it looked at 139 hospitals in Minnesota and determined 11 hospitals in the state met the criteria for their rankings.

Here are the best hospitals in Minnesota, according to US News:

Mayo Clinic - Rochester Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis (tied for third) Allina Health Mercy Hospital - Coon Rapids Allina Health United Hospital in St. Paul Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville

U.S. News also released the top hospitals near the Twin Cities, listing in part Allina Health Abbott Northwestern Hospital as first, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center as second, and Allina Health Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids as third.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester was also named on the U.S. News top 20 best hospitals list and ranked in the top 10 for the following specialties: