Minnesota hospital named among the best in the nation: US News ranking

article

The Mayo Clinic was named one of the top 20 best hospitals in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report releases an annual list of top hospitals, including the best children’s care, maternity care, regional hospitals, complex specialty care, and more.

The 2024-2025 Best Hospital Honor Roll lists hospitals based on 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. The top 20 U.S. hospitals, listed alphabetically (the publication does not rank the best 20 hospitals):

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic

Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic-Arizona, Phoenix

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, San Diego

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester was also ranked on U.S. News best hospital lists in the following categories:

First for diabetes and endocrinology

First for gastroenterology and GI surgery

First for pulmonology and lung surgery

Second for neurology and neurosurgery

Second for orthopedics

Third for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery

Third for treating cancer

Third for obstetrics and gynecology

Fourth for ear, nose and throat

Fourth for geriatrics

Fifth for rheumatology

Sixth for urology

Tenth for Rehabilitation

U.S. News also ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester as the number one hospital in Minnesota.