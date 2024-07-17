Minnesota hospital named among the best in the nation: US News ranking
article
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Mayo Clinic was named one of the top 20 best hospitals in the United States.
U.S. News & World Report releases an annual list of top hospitals, including the best children’s care, maternity care, regional hospitals, complex specialty care, and more.
The 2024-2025 Best Hospital Honor Roll lists hospitals based on 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. The top 20 U.S. hospitals, listed alphabetically (the publication does not rank the best 20 hospitals):
- Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
- Cleveland Clinic
- Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina
- Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
- Mayo Clinic-Arizona, Phoenix
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
- Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City
- North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York
- Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
- NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
- Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California
- UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, San Diego
- UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
- UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester was also ranked on U.S. News best hospital lists in the following categories:
- First for diabetes and endocrinology
- First for gastroenterology and GI surgery
- First for pulmonology and lung surgery
- Second for neurology and neurosurgery
- Second for orthopedics
- Third for cardiology, heart and vascular surgery
- Third for treating cancer
- Third for obstetrics and gynecology
- Fourth for ear, nose and throat
- Fourth for geriatrics
- Fifth for rheumatology
- Sixth for urology
- Tenth for Rehabilitation
U.S. News also ranked Mayo Clinic in Rochester as the number one hospital in Minnesota.