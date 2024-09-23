What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Sept. 27-29)

article

Fall is officially here, and this weekend is packed with events, including a fall gathering celebrating apples, a stroll through thousands of carved pumpkins, and the return of a haunted attraction.

Do you have an event you'd like to see featured? Email fox9news@fox.com.

Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley

Sept. 28-Nov. 2

Tickets range from $18-26 for adults, $14-22 for children and 65+ adults, and children under 2 are free

The Minnesota Zoo is bringing back its Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular, which will run from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. The event features thousands of carved pumpkins glowing along an outdoor trail.

The Minnesota Zoo said this year’s event will "inspire your Wanderlust with pumpkins depicting the wonders of the world and the joys of travel." To learn more about the spooktacular event, visit the Minnesota Zoo’s website here.

Apple Fest

Arboretum and Horticultural Research Center, Chaska

Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for members, $30 for non-members, $5 for children 15 years and younger

Apple Fest is back for another year to celebrate the fall-favorite fruit. On Saturday, visitors can head to the University of Minnesota’s Arboretum and Horticultural Research to learn about apple breeding, research, the making of cider and more.

In addition to learning all about apples, visitors can play bingo, enjoy live music, bob for apples, and so much more. Tickets can be purchased for 10 and 11 a.m. arrival times. To learn more, visit the U of M’s website here.

Onionhead's Revenge Haunted House

Mall of America, Bloomington

Select dates from Sept. 27-Nov. 2

Tickets from $17.95 to $49.95

Mall of America is bringing back its haunted attraction for the Halloween season. The Onionhead’s Revenge is a story-driven haunt based off a Louisiana folktale, so the area has been transformed into the bayou.

MOA describes the attraction as having "elaborate set designs with theatrical lighting, special effects, and an original soundtrack that transports guests into a never-before-experienced realm of horror. The more than 50 scare-actors bring to life a variety of characters and creatures that create a sense of terror that guests will never forget."

Tickets start at $17.95. For more information on ticket prices, visit the website here.

Tricks and Treats

Valleyfair, Shakopee

Saturday and Sundays from Sept. 28-Oct. 27

Ticket prices range from $19.99 to $29.99

For those looking for a family-friendly Halloween option, Tricks and Treats is returning to Valleyfair on select dates from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27. Guests can enjoy the event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy fun Halloween activities, costume contests, seasonable treats, drinks, candy, and more.

The Shakopee amusement park also brought back ValleyScare as a separate ticketed event on select Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26. To learn more, visit Valleyfair’s website here.

Maple Grove’s Oktoberfest

Central Park of Maple Grove

Saturday, Sept. 28 from noon-7 p.m.

Free to attend

Maple Grove Parks and Recreation is hosting Oktoberfest, a family-friendly fall festival, at Central Park on Saturday. The event features live music in the park, food vendors, and drinks, in addition to fun activities like axe throwing, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.

To learn more about the event, visit the City of Maple Grove website here.