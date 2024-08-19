ValleyScare, Tricks and Treats Halloween events coming in September

article

Valleyfair is bringing back its spooky Halloween celebration this fall as a separate ticketed event.

What we know

ValleyScare is returning for the first time in two years and will now be a separate ticketed event on select Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. starting on Sept. 21 through Oct. 26.

"We heard you loud and clear, and I am excited to reconvene our terrifying team of monsters who will bring the scares back to ValleyScare for our Halloween season," said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager for Valleyfair, in a statement.

Once the park closes at 5:30 p.m., guests will leave the park and those attending ValleyScare will enter a secondary entrance for a frightening night.

What to expect

Valleyfair described the event as being "more intense than ever" and features six immersive haunted mazes, three scare zones, and other spooky entertainment.

According to the amusement park, the mazes include:

Cryptid Land: Roadside Randy’s latest cryptid is sure to attract tourists: the Minnesota Ice Man. This creature was discovered when the Minnesota River recently flooded. Like all his cryptids, you don’t need to worry because they are kept under lock and key. Wait, where are the locks? Why are the bars bent? What’s that in the corner?

Blood on the Boundary Waters: Lost in the moonless Boundary Waters, you see a darkened town lit by eerie lanterns rising from the misty marsh. Screams pierce the darkness as you come upon a crazed survivalist—a violent fungus has infected the people turning them into swampish monstrosities seeking humans to harvest fresh body parts. You try to run but are trapped on a bridge to nowhere—and underneath in the water lurks your demise.

Berserkers: Valkyries’ Vengeance: Terrifying monsters descend upon the Viking village turning it into a battlefield. The Valkyries arrive to choose slain Vikings who are worthy of a place in Valhalla but are faced with a dark discovery. Intent on taking down the Valkyries, the monsters have raised an army of undead Vikings to fight alongside them. Twisting through the long house, forest, swamp, and caves, can you escape the chaos and stay alive?

Undertakers: Journey through death’s ominous door as you enter the solemn mortuary. Drift through to the chapel where lost and trapped souls mourn their former lives. From the mausoleum to the morgue, the cold hand of death follows and points to the true secret lair of the Undertaker where his depraved secrets lie in wait.

Mr. Cleaver’s Bloodshed: There was always something "off" about Mr. Cleaver. But who can resist a special behind-the-scenes tour of his meat packing plant when it is offered! Upon entering, you discover there are more than just animals being slaughtered by him and his murderous butchers. And this isn’t just a tour…you are NEXT on the chopping block!

The Chateau: Seven Deadly Scares: Plunge into a chilling nightmare where the shadows of human flaws come to life: vanity bleeds, greed kills, and gluttony feasts on human flesh. You will face seven rooms of unimaginable dread, each one more terrifying than the last. Your every step will be fraught with danger, and your resolve will be tested to its limits. The horrors that await are not for the faint of heart. Enter at your own risk and prepare to confront the very essence of your deepest fears.

ValleyScare's three scare zones, according to the park, are:

CarnEVIL: Midway of Mayhem: Navigate through fog into a nightmarish park where sinister clowns lurk, blurring reality and trapping you in a maze of terror—will you escape or go mad?

Toxicity: A catastrophic explosion at the chemical plant has unleashed grotesque mutations and mutilations, turning the city into a toxic nightmare—can you survive?

Signal Zero: Civil war has left the world a desolate wasteland, with vicious gangs hunting survivors; when the ominous Signal Zero echoes, flee or risk enslavement.

Guests can also ride their favorite rides at the ticketed event. To learn more about ValleyScare, click here.

Tricks and Treats

For those looking for a family-friendly Halloween option, Tricks and Treats is returning to Valleyfair from Sept. 28 through Oct. 27. Guests can enjoy the event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy fun Halloween activities, costume contests, seasonable treats, drinks, candy, and more.

Visit Valleyfair’s website here to learn more.