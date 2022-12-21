Minnesota Supreme Court upholds convictions in murder of Monique Baugh

article

The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the life sentences for two people convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh in 2019.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty on all counts, including first-degree premeditated murder, in the death of 28-year-old Baugh.

Prosecutors said Baugh was lured to a fake house showing in Maple Grove on New Year’s Eve in 2019, then abducted and put in a U-Haul truck. According to the charges, a masked gunman, believed to be Cedric Berry, used her keys to enter her home and shoot her boyfriend multiple times. He survived, but Baugh was later found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.

Berry and Davis separately appealed their cases to the Minnesota Supreme Court. The court on Wednesday released its opinions on the matters, upholding their convictions, including saying the district court did not err when it decided to join the Berry and Davis cases together.