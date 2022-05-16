Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:28 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. 

According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center media of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators. 

A 39-year-old man from Faribault and a 23-year-old man from Faribault suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol report says. 

The driver of the vehicle, described as a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, did not stop. The Stat Patrol says the vehicle likely has damage to the driver's side door and is missing the driver's side mirror. 

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol at 507-285-7409. 