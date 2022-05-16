2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning.

According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center media of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.

A 39-year-old man from Faribault and a 23-year-old man from Faribault suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol report says.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, did not stop. The Stat Patrol says the vehicle likely has damage to the driver's side door and is missing the driver's side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol at 507-285-7409.