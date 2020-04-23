Minnesota State Fair will either run full 12 days starting Aug. 27 or be canceled, GM says

article

The general manager of the Minnesota State Fair says the Great Minnesota Get-Together is still on track to start on Aug. 27, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, general manager Jerry Hammer said this year’s State Fair will be all or nothing—alternate fair dates, a change in the duration of the fair or significant reductions in the scale of the fair are not being considered.

As of now, Hammer said there no specific date by which they have to decide whether to hold the State Fair in 2020 or not.

“We continue to remain hopeful that we can celebrate this year in our usual style, but ultimately please know and rest assured the State Fair will do the right thing for Minnesota, our nation and our world,” Hammer said.

Walz addressed the possibility of the State Fair being canceled at his news conference Thursday.

“This pains me, pains me, pains me,” said Walz, adding that he loves the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The governor said the crowds at the fair are the worst thing for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t make a definitive call, but I also don’t want to give any false hope on this,” Walz said. “I think it’ll be very difficult to see a state fair operating. I don’t know how you social distance in there.”

Last year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together drew 2,126,551 people to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights over the course of 12 days—a new overall attendance record.

A number of other large summer events in Minnesota have already been canceled or postponed, including Grandma’s Marathon, Twin Cities Pride and Rock the Garden.

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair is scheduled to run from Thursday, Aug. 27 through Labor Day.